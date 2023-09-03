“No, there is no postponement of the justice reform”. She said it the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordioat the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, replying to those who asked him about the rumors according to which the government would like to slow down the justice reform for fears of a ‘hot’ autumn-winter.

“We brought the timetable to the Prime Minister – underlined Nordio -. It has already been approved by the CDM in a first part, according to the times decided, and essentially involved proposals for reforms of the code of criminal procedure and criminal law, including the abolition, which we hope, of the crime of abuse of office”.

A second part of the timetable, explained the minister, “will be presented shortly, I would also like to see it already in the next CDM, as a matter of urgency on other matters, always penal. I would like other reforms that could have a constitutional nature, such as the separation of careers of magistrates. They require longer times, because constitutional reforms take longer”.

“The slowness of civil justice costs Italy more than two points of GDP”, adds the minister, continuing: “Foreign investments in Italy themselves are vulnerable by this slowness. When I talk to my counterparts from other states, especially European and with the ambassadors, everyone tells me ‘we don’t invest in Italy because there is no legal certainty”.

“In my keynote speech both to the Chambers and to the Commissions – he then highlighted – I dedicated more than half of my speeches to the reform of civil justice but all this had no media effect and was not even reported in a few lines, because the news that cause a sensation concern the criminal aspect”. Some controversies, explained the minister, “were created on purpose, others are consequent to the delicacy of the problems we are facing. But I repeat, and this is the right place to reaffirm it, our priority is precisely that of civil justice. This is the most important urgency”.