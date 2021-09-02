Nicola Gratteri demolishes the justice reform: “It’s a disaster, Falcone and Borsellino would jump from their chairs”

Nicola Gratteri, prosecutor of the Republic of Catanzaro, demolishes the reform of the Justice of the Draghi government, on which especially the minister Marta Cartabia he spent a lot of money, even putting his chances of being elected to the Quirinale at risk.

“This reform is a disaster in terms of combating crime, not just organized crime offenses. There was mediation with the parties participating in the government. In reality it is always a downward mediation. It gives the possibility to go beyond two years on appeal and beyond one year in cassation to crimes such as mafia-type criminal association “, said Gratteri.

“Then, the Ministry for Ecological Transition was established, however, the list is missing environmental crimes, corruption, extortion, embezzlement: crimes that stand side by side with politics and fixers. And then imagine: if a worker falls from the fourth floor and the employer is convicted, it is obvious that this trial on appeal will never take place, it will go to the queue. They must explain to me when the widow and the children will have refreshed. When will they get justice? The government that proposed this law should respond to this “, added the public prosecutor of Catanzaro.

