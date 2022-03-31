In the game on June 12, the stakes are very high

The Council of Ministers has set the date for the administrative elections and for the five referendum questions on justice. On 12 June the first round, on 26 June the ballot round, with the referendums merged into the first round. It was not taken for granted, even the M5S had expressly asked not to combine the referendums with the first round of administrative do not benefit Salvini who, together with the Radicals, is the promoter of the referendums. The deadline for holding an abrogative referendum is June 15 of each year (Law 352/1970), but the government could very well have brought forward the first administrative round to May and merged the referendums into the second round; instead, he opted for a choice – certainly political – of having the first round of administrative offices and the abrogative referendum held together.

A favor to Salvini and a trip to Conte given the tantrums of the latter on military spending? Could be. At the moment, the executive would have decided that it will go to the vote on Sunday only, in contrast to the elections of the last two years in which people have always voted on two days to avoid gatherings at the polling stations. In short, if you vote on the caste of the judiciary, the emergency no longer exists.

As they say in these cases, one blow to the rim and the other to the barrel.

The salient fact is that Dragonsperhaps under the impulse of the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, he did not want to frustrate the referendum which – needless to deny – will receive a little help in reaching the quorum from the administrative electorate. Voting takes place in 981 municipalities including Genoa, Taranto, Palermo, Catanzaro, Parma, Piacenza, Verona, Monza, L’Aquila, Como, Cuneo, Barletta, Padua, all cities with a considerable number of voters. Whoever goes to vote for the mayor and the renewal of the city council, while he is there, will also vote for the referendum.

For the abrogative referendum to be valid it is necessary, pursuant to art. 75 of the Constitution, that 50% plus one of those entitled to vote, a threshold that in the last thirty years has been reached only three times out of ten referendum rounds, the last in 2011 for the referendum on public water and the ‘nuclear energy.

The referendum match becomes fundamental from a political point of view for Salvini. In the last year, the leader of the League has voted everything that Draghi has proposed in terms of emergency legislation, from the super green pass to the vaccination obligation, and also on the sending of weapons to Ukraine he has had to adapt, losing consensus and falling in the first to third party polls.

The administrative elections could record a further decline in terms of votes for the League; therefore, for Salvini the referendum battle becomes fundamental to relaunch his leadership and above all his political action. Risking to lose elections and referendums would mean the end of the Salvini secretariat; therefore, the former Minister of the Interior must bet everything on the referendum.

On paper, so far they are in favor of referendums Lega, Radicals, Forza Italia, more Europe and, although not yet officially, also Italia Viva and Action. Not to be underestimated is the organizational machine of the Radicals, who traditionally always manage to sponsor their referendum initiatives very well. For the moment, Fratelli d’Italia has announced its support for only two out of five questions (the one on the separation of careers and the one on the lists to run for the CSM), but close to the electoral campaign, a political agreement in the center-right cannot be ruled out. see also Melons in support of all questions. We will see, also because if the entire center-right were compact there would be no problem in reaching the quorum. Opposites M5S and Pd, even if within the Democratic party there is a minority that has already announced that they want to go and vote for the referendums as well.

This – let’s repeat it – is Salvini’s game. If he loses this too he relegates.

