Justice reduces the penalty to the rapist of a 13 -year -old girl in Navarra because it appeared to be “not less than 16”

The Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) has reduced from 13 to 8 years and six months in jail the penalty of the rapist of a child under 13 years of considering that the victim appeared to be “not less than 16 years old.” The magistrates argue that due to the physical aspect of the victim and for the fact that he was accompanied by a 17 -year -old girl, the 33 -year -old aggressor, “could reasonably” consider that he was more years old.

Among the arguments wielded for the reduction of the penalty, the judges include that the child, at the time of the preconstituted evidence -listed one month after the rape -, measured 1.68 My weighed 71 kilos. They add that that night in which the Fiesta de Burlada were celebrated, a town in which the events occurred, the child was accompanied by a 17 -year -old girl and, in addition, a witness, a neighbor who saw her enter the portal in which the sexual assault was perpetrated, declared that the victim would be “about 20 years old.”

They also point out that the events happened at dawn, “about 1.30 hours”, and that the child was “in a state of considerable drunkenness.” In addition, they point out that he kissed with his aggressor and that, among his belongings, he had three condoms that he had acquired the same day of the facts along with his friend and that he let the defendant know.

“It is perfectly assumed that, as the appellant alleges, he himself, given the repeated concurrent circumstances in the facts and in the minor to those we have referred to, he reached a wrong knowledge or made a false trial on the aforementioned circumstance of the type, what is the knowledge or rational presumption that it was a child under 16 years and would not have been questioned that he had or could be less than the Court.

The TSJN considers proven, in a sentence that can be appealed to the Supreme Court, that the 33 -year -old man violated the child on the night of August 16 to 17, during the Fiesta de Burlada. That day, the child was accompanied by her friend to the parties and ingested “a significant amount of alcoholic beverages.” About 1:30 am, both left the fairgrounds. They went to an urban bus stop in order to return to their homes and at that time they met the defendant and two other men who accompanied him, all of them of legal age. They started talking to each other.

As stated in the sentence, the child kissed with the defendant, who at that time grabbed her and introduced her into a portal taking advantage of the fact that a neighbor of the property had opened the door. They climbed the stairs to a first landing. Once inside, the child sent a Wasap to her friend in which she told her to give her 10 minutes. However, the young woman began to “overwhelm” and told the man that he wanted to leave. The conviction, instead of letting her go, grabbed her from the wrists. He then began “to touch her breasts.” The victim asked for help, but nobody listened to her. Then, after covering the child’s mouth, he raped her. The defendant finished sexual assault when he heard a noise on the portal. Then, he left the place.

At the time of the commission of the facts the minor was seriously affected in his powers for the previous consumption of alcohol. He yielded a result of 1.36 grams of alcohol per liter of blood in the analytics that was made after the complaint.

The defendant is in a situation of provisional prison communicated and without bail for this cause since August 26 of that year. The audience ruled out that man had his powers affected by alcohol consumption. It also did not consider accredited that it suffers from any pathology or disease that affects its intellectual or volitional abilities or that it acted in the belief that the victim was over 16 years old. The TSJN, however, declares proven that “it was not proven that the defendant knew” that the victim “was a child under 16, or that he had or should be aware of the high probability of it, or suspicion or indifference in this regard.”

In this regard, adds the Chamber, a Foral Police, the instructor of the attestation, said that a neighbor, who entered the portal at the same time as the aggressor and the minor, approached the agents when they appeared at the scene of the events and told them that he had seen a couple enter the portal. He told them, in describing the young woman who saw that portal enter, which he would be “about 20 years.”

The supreme acquits two convicted of abuse for their “age symmetry and maturity” with the 13 -year -old victim

The sentence includes that the convicted person will not be able to communicate or approach the victim to less than 300 meters for 10 years and, in addition, he must comply with the measure of liberty, to be executed after the imprisonment, of seven years. In civil liability, he will have to compensate the victim with 20,000 euros for the moral damage originated and with 225 euros more for injuries.