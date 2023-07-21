Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2023 – 21:58 Share

The Justice of São Paulo announced, this Thursday (20), the receipt of the complaint from the Public Ministry and will make the Uruguayan physical trainer Sebastián Avellino Vargas, from the Universitario soccer team, from Peru, defendant for the crime of racism. Vargas made racist gestures towards the Corinthians fans in the duel between the clubs for the Copa Sudamericana, on the 11th of this month. However, prosecutor Pedro Henrique Pavanelli Lima’s request for preventive detention to be maintained was rejected and Vargas will be able to respond to the process in freedom.

In the text, Justice states that the Uruguayan will have 10 days to respond to the accusation in writing. Justice understood that keeping him in prison was not necessary, since Vargas has a fixed address in Peru and that the crimes denounced did not involve physical violence.

However, according to the text, the physical trainer may have a new arrest decreed if he does not cooperate with the Justice by providing information about his location and contacts or does not appear, even virtually, at hearings for which he is summoned.

The Uruguayan was arrested in the act after imitating a monkey towards the Corinthians fans present at the Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. The match was won by the Brazilian team by 1 to 0, which guaranteed the qualification to the round of 16 with a new victory, this time in Lima, by 2 to 1. The duel had confusion between the two sides.

Vargas had been in custody since the 12th. In January of this year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Law 14,532, which typifies racial injury as a crime of racism – which was already considered a crime in the country by Law 7,716, of 1989. With the sanction, the penalty was increased from one to three years to two to five years of imprisonment.