Chamber II of the Criminal and Correctional Chamber ratified the permanence José Voytenco as Secretary General of the Argentine Union of Rural Workers and Estribadores (Uatre), a union that groups together rural workers in Argentina, the National Registry of Rural Workers (Renatre) and the Obra Social del Personal Rural y Estibadores de la Argentine Republic (Osprera).

Who was his predecessor, Paul Ansaloni, current national deputy of the Federal Unit interblock, had been appointed in December 2020 to command said Obra Social. But in the month of January He was expelled from office for said anti-Semites during a virtual chat at the beginning of the month. He had compared the members of the union to Jews who “have no country.” After being out of office, Ansaloni filed a precautionary measure requesting their reinstatement, but it was rejected. Voytenco argued that Ansaloni only sought personal benefits to the detriment of many workers rural people and their families.

Voytenco also elaborated on the unworthy working conditions within the rural sector and argued that the cause is a natural conflict of interest between the employer sector and the labor sector. “We understand that rural workers we need more and better ventures, more and better jobs and for that we have to work together between the labor sector, the business community and the State to generate public policies that allow an authentic development of this strategic sector of our economy, which has enormous potential ”.

With the judicial resolution, Voytenco accumulates more power among rural peons, and thus manages to strengthen his leadership as head of the Uatre, the Renatre and Osprera. “The big task is to put an end to labor exploitation.”

The union leader has an oiled relationship with the Government of Alberto Fernández and with the leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner.

