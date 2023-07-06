President of the Chamber, who has a privileged jurisdiction, was not the target of investigations until the publication of manuscripts with his name

The Federal Court in Alagoas determined on Wednesday (5.Jul.2023) the sending of investigations into the purchase of robotics kits for schools in Alagoas to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). As a justification, the decision argues that there is “evidence” of the participation of the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which has privileged jurisdiction.

“If there are indications of participation in the crimes being investigated by a congressman, the competence of this 1st degree Court ends”, wrote deputy federal judge Roney Raimundo Leão Otilio, from the 2nd Federal Court of Alagoas, in the decision. Here’s the full of the dispatch (304 KB).

Operation Hefesto investigates suspected fraud in a bid for R$ 8 million in the purchase of robotics kits by the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education), from 2019 to 2022. Close allies of the mayor are targets of the investigation.

At first, Lira did not appear among those involved. Her name entered the process after the police found 3 documents involving the deputy and his former advisor, Luciano Ferreira Cavalcante, who is the target of the investigation. Are they:

a receipt for vehicle washes;

a vehicle delivery authorization term;

a travel authorization form granted by Arthur César Pereira de Lira in favor of Luciano Ferreira Cavalcante, regarding the adolescent son of the former.

In the decision, the judge also cited the handwritten papers seized at an address of the driver Wanderson de Jesus. The annotations havepossible expenses for Arthur Lira, his family members and people close to him”.

The name “Arthur” appears 11 times and alongside values ​​– which, added together, result in R$ 265 thousand, as shown by the magazine Piauí.

There is no evidence that the “Arthur” on the papers is Arthur Lira, but Wanderson de Jesus attended to Luciano Cavalcante, assistant to the mayor at the time when Operation Hefesto was launched.

The deputy denies involvement in the case. His advice said in a note that Lira’s expenses are covered by “earnings as a farmer and remuneration” as a congressman.