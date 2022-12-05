The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, said she was a victim of lawfare –persecution of opponents through Justice– as well as the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). She is accused of lead a scheme misappropriation of public funds🇧🇷 The trial is scheduled for Tuesday (6.Dec.2022).

🇧🇷The difference is that the same people who put him in jail later went to get him and reversed what they had done. It’s because? because it arrived [Jair] Bolsonaroa character who did a lot of harm to the country and to many actors in Brazilian life”, he said in an interview with Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de S. Paulopublished this Monday (5.Dec).

Cristina speaks of a “Judicial Party”, which replaced the “Military Party” in Latin America. 🇧🇷The National Security doctrine and military dictatorships were no longer well regarded for controlling the popular will and the emergence of popular movements.”, he declared.

🇧🇷Then comes the ‘Judicial Party’ – which persecutes popular leaders and protects governments like that of [de seu principal opositor, o ex-presidente Mauricio] macri🇧🇷

According to politics, the function of this “party” is “discipline political leaders who advocate change”. There are also “an attempt to obstruct these policies, stigmatizing popular governments, saying they are thieves”.

She gave as an example the election won this year by Lula. “I saw in these last elections in Brazil young people saying: ‘We are not going to vote for Lula because he was arrested, we are not going to vote for a prisoner, a thief’”, said. 🇧🇷This is the construction of common sense by not only the Judiciary, but also the media.🇧🇷

Cristina declined to give details about the conversation she had with Lula after her victory over Jair Bolsonaro (PL). 🇧🇷But we had a very good dialogue about his vision of what needs to be done in Brazil today. I saw him very serene, firm, sure and clear”, said the Argentine.

STIGMATIZATION

The vice president of Argentina said she suffers more attacks because she is a woman.

🇧🇷We are infinitely more attacked when we hold positions of power. And if we go against what the powerful sectors of society want, the stigmatization is total.”, he declared. 🇧🇷I’ve even graced the covers of magazines with caricatures that spoke of Cristina’s orgasm with the power“, continued.

🇧🇷If Bolsonaro, instead of being a man, was a woman, he would already be in jail, he would already be in prison.🇧🇷

DEBT

Asked if she considered that Argentina is on a good path, Cristina replied that she is not. 🇧🇷How can everything be okay after the debt we incurred [no governo Macri]?” he questioned.

During Macri’s tenure, Argentina received loans from the IMF (International Monetary Fund)🇧🇷 In March of this year, the current president of the country, Alberto Fernández, woke up with the background the conditions for the payment of the debt of US$ 44 billion.

PROCESS

Cristina and her husband, Néstor Kirchner (1950-2010), are accused of favoring businessman Lázaro Baez in public works in the province of Santa Cruz during the first 3 mandates of the kirchners (2003–2015). baez won 80% of bids in the region. He irregularly received 51 bids totaling 46 billion pesos (equivalent to R$ 1.43 billion).

The judgment of the case “Viability” was started in 2019. The attorneys ask for 12 years in prison for Christina. In addition to her, 11 other people are defendants in the case.

The Argentine vice president said that, throughout the process, all of her constitutional guarantees were violated. Also, that the judge who investigated the case in the 1st instance, Julián Ercolini, is “the same as 7 or 8 years ago, faced with the same denunciations made by the opposition, he said he was not competent [para investigar] and sent the case to [a Justiça do] South of the country🇧🇷

According to her, her sentence was written on December 2, 2019.”When all guarantees are violated, when the judge said one thing and now says another based on a complaint made by the government Macri, obviously there will be a condemnation🇧🇷

The Argentine Vice President declared that, over the last 3 years, all testimonial, documentary and expert evidence showed “which is an absolute falsehood” that she is involved in the scheme.

🇧🇷The image of a thief is constructed, imputing property crimes to me when, in fact, when I finished my term, I had the same assets for which I had already been investigated 3 times“, said.

When asked if she is afraid of being arrested or removed from politics by the Justice, Cristina said: “I fear God, nothing else.🇧🇷