The Ministry of Justice has provided a system for filing lawsuits electronically, through an integrated process, starting from filing the lawsuit electronically by the parties, whether the lawyer or the individual, until the issuance of judgments.

It also includes the ability to verify the validity of the filing of the lawsuit, the accuracy of the data, and the verification of the documents sent, and may include sending or issuing notices or receipts to the parties upon payment of the lawsuit registration fees.

The digital government said in a report that this system provides lawyers and users in the courts with a single point of access to record and manage case files during the litigation process, which helps improve efficiency and enhance access to justice.

She pointed out that the system allows for managing and simplifying the court evaluation process, obtaining session information, such as results, and tracking them to obtain statistical reports.

She stated that with the smart transformation of the justice system in the UAE, pleadings before the courts have become digital and available throughout the week, explaining that virtual digital pleadings allow quick access to litigants, anywhere and anytime, without any restrictions, and through digital channels, as it enables the plaintiff to access the smart justice system launched by the Ministry of Justice, and record his statements and requests in the case, and at the same time allows the defendant to respond to these requests, under the supervision of the competent judge or the case manager, while achieving flexibility in time, and in a way that enables the two parties to exchange requests and respond to them throughout the day designated for the session.

She explained that the pleading is based on the exchange between the two parties to the lawsuit, as each of them presents his arguments, arguments, evidence and requests, through memoranda, documents, previous judicial rulings and evidence, and the judge listens to the two parties, and the session secretary records all those statements and facts in the digital session minutes. This is what used to happen directly, either by the parties to the lawsuit personally attending the court, or their virtual presence remotely before the judge, according to the schedule of pre-determined session dates, which used to take a lot of time, effort and procedures for the litigants.

With the launch of the virtual digital pleading service, the form of pleading has changed from its previous system to an instant conversation system between the parties to the lawsuit, which takes place directly, and their statements are recorded and documented in the digital pleading record and in the digital case record.

She pointed out that the service can be accessed and the digital pleading record can be viewed via smartphones or the website 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The parties to the lawsuit can add any new evidence or document whenever they want, which facilitates the journey of litigants to reach court sessions at any time, from anywhere, and works effectively to accelerate the pace of litigation, shortens many procedures, and contributes to achieving speedy justice.

The system allows users to record information and submit all documents automatically, under the direct supervision of the judge, to make the final decision in the event that the case is ready and adjudicated, which contributes to accelerating the achievement of justice for litigants remotely, and reducing the effort for users without the need to come to the courts.