The Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting the mechanic from Rotterdam who caused an explosion in Oldenzaal almost a year ago, causing a house to collapse. The family that miraculously escaped death thinks it is right that the man should answer to the judge, but does not believe that there was any intention. “I think he was also devastated,” says the father of that family.
Frank Timmers
Latest update:
06-03-23, 20:36
