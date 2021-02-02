T he two chairs of the defendants remained empty. Tuesday, while their trial continued before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), Édouard Balladur and François Léotard, ill and represented for the first time by a lawyer, did not appear to listen to the accusations of the prosecution against them in one of the many ramifications of the Karachi affair. At the end of a two-part indictment conducted with Advocate General Philippe Lagauche, the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation François Molins considered that François Léotard was “Much more involved” than Édouard Balladur.

“Exorbitant” retrocommissions

The prosecution therefore requested a one-year suspended prison sentence and a 50,000 euro fine against the former prime minister and two years suspended imprisonment and 100,000 euro fine against the former Minister of Defense. Both are suspected of having organized the secret financing of the presidential campaign in 1995 of Édouard Balladur through a system of illegal retrocommissions linked to arms contracts with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. They are accused of having imposed a network of intermediaries “Unnecessary” and commissions “Exorbitant”.

In this “Non-standard file” whose roots go back more than twenty-five years, François Molins judged “Regrettable that the defendants did not believe they had to tell the truth during the investigation or at the hearing when they obviously know it”. According to him, François Léotard embarked on “Politico-diplomatic considerations” when Édouard Balladur was satisfied with “General remarks”. In their defense, he finds that he has heard “Everything and its opposite”: “If there is something that is obvious, it is that there are necessarily liars” . François Molins affirms that Edouard Balladur had “Necessarily knowledge of the criminal origin of the funds” which partly funded his campaign account.

Although the two former right-wing barons deny any offense and cry out for accusations “Lies”based on “Rumors” , the public prosecutor reports a “Credible prosecution case”and recalls that some former collaborators, some of whom refused to testify, have already been condemned by the courts in the non-ministerial aspect of the Karachi affair. The CJR (composed of three professional judges and twelve parliamentarians), the only one empowered to rule on the actions of ministers in the exercise of their function, judges the case until February 11.