“ IThere are predatory men, perhaps, but also women who are attracted to power, who like it ”, had pleaded in 2018 Eric Dupond-Moretti, the lawyer of Georges Tron, before obtaining the acquittal of his client. Three years later, the tenor of the bar became Keeper of the Seals and the LR mayor of Draveil (Essonne) spent his first night in prison on Wednesday evening. After a month of trial and eleven long hours of deliberation, the Paris Assize Court on appeal condemned François Fillon’s former Secretary of State to five years in prison, three of which were closed, as well as six years of ineligibility, for rape and sexual assault in a meeting on an employee of her town hall, Virginie Ettel, committed between 2007 and 2010. Also prosecuted, her assistant to the culture of the time, Brigitte Gruel, receives a two-year suspended sentence . The 63-year-old elected, on the other hand, acquitted of similar facts on another complainant, Eva Loubrieu.

“Moral constraint”

This announcement had the effect of a thunderclap, after ten years of proceedings, a first dismissal order, finally overturned, or the thunderous trial of first instance. In its decision, the court went beyond the requisitions of the prosecution, which had asked for “only” five years in prison, three of which were suspended and two under electronic bracelet. Justifying this severity by “The persistence of the accused in denying the alleged facts and his subsequent lack of genuine reflection on his actions”. While in 2018, the judges had estimated that “Proof of a situation of constraint had never been reported”, the Assize Court this time considered that the ” subordination link ” by Virginie Ettel vis-à-vis the mayor and his deputy was indeed a “Moral constraint”. “This is a great victory for all women who may have to complain in the workplace”, reacted Me Vincent Ollivier, the lawyer of Virginie Ettel.

Unsuccessful, Eva Loubrieu, she burst into tears when the decision was read. For his counsel, Me Loïc Guérin, it is all the same a “Victory”, But “With a bitter taste”. “Rape is not just about a stranger who jumps on a young woman in the corner of a parking lot. Coercion can be exerted by this control of a hierarchical superior, of a powerful ”, explained the lawyer. The prison sentences pronounced against politicians are not legion. Last year, François Fillon was sentenced to five years, including two firm, for embezzlement of public funds, before appealing, and the Balkany couple to three years firm for tax evasion.