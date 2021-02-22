The appeal trial of one of the former leaders of the Basque separatist organization ETA, Josu Ternera, was postponed Monday to September 13, due to the health situation, which made it difficult for witnesses to come. In May 2019, after more than sixteen years on the run, Josu Ternera was arrested in the parking lot of a French hospital in the Alps, where he was going to be treated. Sentenced to five years in prison at first instance and then seven years on appeal, he was to be retried Monday for “criminal association with a view to preparing acts of terrorism” between 2002 and 2005. Many personalities, including the former leader of the Sinn Féin Gerry Adams and the former ANC official Ronnie Kasrils demanded that the prosecution of the man who was also, from 1999, an architect of the peace negotiations in the Basque Country cease. In 2018, it was again he who announced the dissolution of the Basque separatist organization. C. B.