Justice, Polverini convicted: “22 thousand euros for personal expenses”

Renata Polverini she was sentenced to 9 months for misappropriation for facts dating back to 2014. The current deputy of Come on Italy was on trial since 2016, accused – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – of having used for personal purposes, between 2013 and 2014, a prepaid card which was recharged monthly by a account of the union Ugl. The former governor of the Lazio and even before that, a national leader in the right-wing trade union, according to the judges she had come to spend – we read in the indictment field – “a total amount of over 22 thousand euros (…) for strictly personal purposes (travel, bags, clothing and the like) “. Powders it will also have to compensate the Ugl National Confederation for 25 thousand euros and for 5 thousand euros the Confintesa Fp, presented themselves as civil parties.

From what we learn from the reasons for the sentence of Court of Rome, – the Fact continues – filed on 29 December 2021, the paper that the investigators believe had been used by Powders came recharged by 2 thousand euros per month, at the disposal of the then secretary Giovanni Centrella (unrelated to the investigation), the latter particular “clarified and confirmed” during the trial by the accountant of the union. The lawyer of Powders announces that it has already prepared a appeal of over 50 pages “highlighting – says the lawyer – the evidence that not have been properly evaluated by the first instance judge. He didn’t use that money“.

