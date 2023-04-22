From the left, José María Aznar, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Mariano Rajoy, in an act of the PP in Valencia, last February. Monica Torres

The National Court has passed another invoice to the PP for one of its corruptions. The court has decreed the execution of part of the sentence handed down for the landing of the Gürtel plot in the municipality of Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), which ended in April 2022 with the sentence of the popular to pay 204,198.64 euros for profit from the corrupt network. In a resolution issued on April 5, to which EL PAÍS had access, the Central Investigating Court 5 claims the guarantee that the conservative party presented to cover his possible responsibilities when he was ordered to sit on the bench for this derivative of the case.

In said brief, the court requests that the guarantee be sent to it and that, once received, it “proceed to its execution.” That is, that the money is entered into the judicial consignment account and, with those amounts, those harmed by the plot are satisfied and, “if there is any surplus”, the rest is transferred to the Public Treasury.

In their sentence last year, the magistrates considered it proven that the plot led by Francisco Correa entered the Boadilla City Council in 2001 thanks to his relationship with leaders of the PP, which governed the Consistory. The corrupt network, which extended its tentacles until 2009, gained control of the local administration to manipulate public contracts and rig awards in exchange for bribes, which were partially used to pay for party electoral acts. What’s more, the judges described how a “win-win dynamic” was hatched between the plot and the politicians. To “perpetuate” in the position. According to Arturo González Panero, alias The Meatballformer mayor of the municipality, the national and regional leadership of the formation knew about this irregular operation.

He Gürtel case —which broke out in 2009 and which adds up, with three trials still to go, 81 sentenced to jail: including dozens of officials, advisers and relatives of the party – has inflicted enormous political damage on the PP. But it has also generated significant economic damage. In total, the National Court has sentenced the popular to pay more than half a million euros for profiting from the corrupt network of Francisco Correa.

The magistrates have imposed sanctions on the formation in three different trials. In addition to the 204,198.64 euros that it is forced to pay for the landing in Boadilla, the court previously punished the PP to pay 245,492.8 euros for the oral hearing of epoch I, Gürtel’s main line of investigation and which ended with the conviction that caused the motion of no confidence in Mariano Rajoy in 2018. This money was deposited in 2020 and thus covered the damage caused by the corrupt network in Pozuelo de Alarcón and Majadahonda.

Also, in 2021, the Court sentenced the PP to pay 123,669 euros for the reform with black money of its headquarters on Génova street. The formation appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court – which implied asking that Luis Bárcenas, its former treasurer, be acquitted. But, after the allegations of the political force were made public, the leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo announced that it would withdraw it. “We did not know it and we do not share it,” said Esteban González Pons, vice-secretary for Institutional Policy, who hid that it was an initiative of the previous leadership of the popular, headed by Pablo Casado.

In its order to execute the sentence of this past April 5, the National Court also gives a period of 10 days to César Tomás Martín Morales, alias The Saint; and Alfonso Bosch, The Refrigerators, for them to go to prison. Both were responsible for the Boadilla Municipal Land and Housing Company (EMSV). The first was sentenced to six years and two months in prison; and the second, four years and four months.

The trial of Camps is delayed more

The PP is not accused in any other derivative of Gürtel as a legal entity. But he still has an ordeal ahead of him. And a significant political cost to bear. Since last January, the National Court has hosted the oral hearing against Francisco Camps, former president of the Valencian Community and the regional PP, for allegedly helping the plot to land in said community. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which is asking for two and a half years in prison for the former popular leader, maintains that the then head of the Generalitat benefited the network through his friendship with Álvaro Pérez, the whiskersa trusted man of Francisco Correa.

This lawsuit is currently suspended. sine die due to the strike of justice officials. The oral hearing was to resume last Monday after a three-week break, but it ended up being postponed. Initially, the court planned to resume it on April 24. But, finally, this date has been discarded and now that of May 10 is being considered, according to legal sources.