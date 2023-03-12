Information about the accounting inconsistencies revealed on January 11 will be available for public consultation

Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, from the 4th Business Court of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), determined on Saturday (11.Mar.2023) the end of the secrecy of the processes related to the judicial recovery of Americanas.

With the decision, information on the investigation of accounting inconsistencies revealed on January 11 by Preserva-Ação Administração Judicial and the Zveiter Advocacy Office will be available for public consultation.

“One cannot ignore the fact that the Federal Constitution established the publicity of procedural acts as the first rule, allocating secrecy as an exception, since individual interest cannot override public interest”, says part of the decision. Here’s the full (130 KB).

“Thus, once the factual situation has been changed and/or the precautions necessary to safeguard sensitive rights have been overcome, it is imperative to publicize the incidents linked to this recovery act, in order to guarantee access to creditors and interested parties, mainly, but not only, considering the relevant economic and social interest involved in this Reorganization”completed.

The judge also adds that all lawyers qualified by the company’s creditors will be summoned to follow the decisions given in the records of the court-supervised reorganization process.

The judicial recovery of Americans is the 4th largest in Brazil. The company filed the request with the Justice on June 19 after reporting a debt of BRL 43 billion.

The judicial recovery process is requested when a company has financial difficulty. With the application accepted, any judicial debt executions are paralyzed for 180 days and the company must present, within 60 days, a proposal that includes payment methods to creditors and an administrative reorganization, in order to prevent the situation from getting worse and reach a bankruptcy scenario.

The Americanas Group is made up of the companies Americanas SA, B2W Digital Lux and JSM Global. They are responsible for various brands that carry out retail and internet sales, such as Lojas Americanas, Americanas.com, Submarine, shoptime, hortifruttiamong others.