Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 18:31

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) determined this Friday, the 25th, the suspension of an excerpt from a Municipal Law sanctioned by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) that discounted public servants’ holidays on sick leave. The decision of the rapporteur of the case in the Special Body, Judge Evaristo do Santos, was given in a preliminary manner and is valid until the final judgment of the action.

The lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the passage in question was filed by federal deputy Luciene Cavalcante (SP), state deputy Carlos Giannazi and councilor Celso Giannazi, all from PSOL.

In the action, they point out that, in the final part of paragraph 1 of article 15, of Municipal Law 17,722, sanctioned in December 2021, the municipality determined that, if the server is affected by an illness and needs to be granted medical leave during the vesting period, to carry out the treatment for a period longer than six months, the days that exceed this limit will not be considered for the purposes of acquiring the right to vacation.

“Although the municipality has autonomy also protected by constitutional provision, it cannot, by disciplining the legal regime of its servants, restrict the constitutional guarantee to vacations granted to the servant, inscribed as a fundamental right by the constituent”, argued the authors.

The paragraph in question was included in the legislation that dealt with the daily value of food stamps and meal allowances for public servants, and originated from project 652/2021, sent to the Chamber by the city hall. The text said: “For the purposes of acquiring the right to vacation, the employee’s actual exercise time will be considered, corresponding to the days of actual attendance at work, the periods related to leave or leave from service considered by the legislation as effective exercise , as well as medical licenses to treat the server’s own health, up to a limit of 6 (six) months, even if discontinuous, during the acquisition period.”

In the decision, the magistrate reiterated that the special body had already considered unconstitutional similar legislation providing for the legal regime of public servants. With that, he determined the suspension of the section “up to the limit of 6 (six) months, even if discontinuous”, from the final part of the text.

In the decision, the judge also determines the citation of the Attorney General of the State so that, if he wants, he can challenge the action, and requests information both from Mayor Ricardo Nunes, author of the project that gave rise to the law later sanctioned by him, and from the City Council of São Paulo, which approved the text.

The mayor was approached, through the advisory, but had not yet commented on the case until the publication of this text. As a rule, Ricardo Nunes does not usually comment on court decisions.