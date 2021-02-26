Judge Eduardo Rossignoli ordered that the militants of the Truckers’ union allow the entry and exit of the employees and merchandise of the Chazki company, located in Ader Park, in Villa Adelina. He did so on Friday afternoon, a day after having made the opposite decision, which generated a wide rejection in society.

From that judicial decision, On Friday at 8 p.m. the first truck with merchandise from the Chazki company left, after having its facilities blocked for eight days by the militants of Hugo and Pablo Moyano, in protest at the union membership of its 60 workers. He did it in a emergency operation, supervised by a clerk, to record if any irregular situation arose, as had already happened in previous days, when the Truckers prevented the company from operating.

It is that more than 50 Camioneros militants still camp 24 hours a day in the four paths that lead to the entrance of Parque Ader and prevented the operation of the Chazki company, a Mercado Libre distributor, in one of the toughest union blockades that the Moyano guild has started.

The militants continue to occupy the sidewalks of Bernardo Ader Avenue, with their tables, benches, gazebos, lounge chairs and Truckers flags, including large pots to prepare food and two food and beverage distribution trucks.

Until Friday afternoon, the doors of the two immense Chazki warehouses were closed, just as they had been for the last eight days. Its managers tried last Monday to get a van with merchandise to distribute, but was blocked by Camioneros militants at the entrance gate of Ader Park and had to return to return the merchandise to the warehouse.

For several days the entry of Chazki’s staff was also blocked, which was certified by a notary public, who is the same one who was certifying the departure of a van with merchandise this Friday. Chazki’s plan is to be able to resume normal operations next Monday, if Truckers allow it.

This is a conflict of similar characteristics to those carried out by the Moyano against Mercado Libre, where they also demanded that their employees be in the Truckers union, instead of the Loading and Unloading union. This situation “has been causing our operations to be suspended since Thursday of last week, preventing the company from carrying out its activity normally,” he told Clarion Chazki’s lawyer, Juan Pablo Rovira.

Chazki managers assured that they have all their employees blank and that they are framed in the Loading and Unloading union because it is the “applicable framework” for the activity. In any case, any problem should “be resolved by the Justice or the enforcement authority, which is the Ministry of Labor,” they argued from the company.

“No Chazki supplier enters or leaves here. We are not going to let them in,” a Truckers leader, who was in charge of the protest, warned Clarín at noon on Friday, in front of Ader Park. And he added: “The employees do not want to come until the problem is solved.”

The union leader’s warnings were prior to the decision of Judge Rossignoli, who ordered the “cessation of the unlawful state.” There the judge ruled that the prosecutor Alejandro Musso “arbitrate the necessary means to guarantee the entry and exit of people and vehicles to all the companies that operate in the Ader Industrial and Commercial Plant.”

Judge Rossignoli’s decision surprised the unionists and Chazki managers, since that same judge the day before had ruled exactly the opposite, when he rejected the eviction of the Camioneros militants, who were blocking the operation of the company, because he considered that progress had been made in a negotiation in “the Ministry of Labor of the Nation and the Province.”

However, this Friday the judge changed his decision, at the request of the prosecutor Musso, despite the fact that for now it is only negotiated in the Buenos Aires provincial labor headquarters, where last Wednesday there was a meeting to discuss the framing of Chazki’s employees. There he went to an intermission room until next Tuesday.

The Buenos Aires authorities asked the Mercado Libre distributor to pass some employees to Truckers, to unlock the conflict. But the directors of Chazki insist that it is not appropriate to frame them there, unless there is a judicial resolution or the Ministry of Labor of the Nation.

It will be necessary to see how this conflict evolves, with the pressure of the militants who manage the Moyano, who since Thursday of last week have been installed at the door of the Ader Park. They no longer block the entrance to the park, which caused the cry of the owner Bernardo Fernández. But they keep the camp with dozens of militants, as a form of pressure so that the Mercado Libre distributor agrees to operate under their conditions.