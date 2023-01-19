Five years after the remains of Heidi Paz were found in an abandoned suitcase in an industrial warehouse in Madrid, justice has ordered the return of the body to her mother so that she can finally bury her daughter. This Honduran citizen was assassinated by César Román, the King of Cachopo, in August 2018, after he dismembered her and left her trunk in this building that she had rented with other partners. In December, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of 15 years in prison for homicide, and now the Provincial Court of Madrid has ordered the return of the remains, after repeated requests from the family, always appealed by Román’s defense.

One of the lines of defense during the oral hearing was to question whether the remains belonged to Román’s ex-partner, despite the fact that the DNA left no room for doubt. Various sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) pointed out to this newspaper a few months ago that perhaps this is the reason why the magistrate in charge of the decision to hand over the body preferred to “be prudent” and wait for the ratification of the judgment of the Supreme Heidi’s family lawyer, Alexis Socías, had requested the delivery of the body both at the end of the Provincial Court trial, and with the confirmation of the TSJM ruling. The defense of King of the Cachopo He has always appealed this request, alleging that there was the possibility that new tests were carried out on the body.

The victim of César Román was found dismembered in this building rented by the businessman in August 2018, the extremities or the head never appeared and the autopsy lasted two days and was tremendously complicated by the state in which the murderer left the torso, al that he came to put lime, as explained in the trial for which he was sentenced to 15 years for homicide. In addition, the killer removed her breast implants to make identification more difficult. In the sentence, Román was also sentenced for the desecration of the corpse for the degrading treatment with which he handled the remains.

The magistrate orders the immediate surrender “so that her relatives and with the collaboration of the Honduran consular authorities proceed to the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.” The intention of her relatives is to bury her in San Pedro Sula, one of the most dangerous cities in the world from which Paz emigrated to Madrid, and where part of her family still lives.

The defendant César Román, known as the King of the Cachopo, upon his arrival at the Provincial Court of Madrid on Thursday where the last day of the trial against him is held with the final reports of the parties and a foreseeable long intervention by the defendant in his right to the last word before the popular jury that will decide on his guilt or innocence retires to deliberate. 06/01/2021 Photo: EFE/Victor Lerena | Video: EFE

Heidi and César met in one of the restaurants that at that time was run by the one known as Rey del Cachopo, because it was the star dish of their premises. They began a relationship that lasted only a few months. In August 2018, the woman, who died at the age of 25, went to the convicted man’s house in Vallecas and was never heard from again, until forensic tests confirmed that the trunk of that ship was hers. Román then began a flight that lasted several weeks, until he was identified in Zaragoza by the owner of a bar where the fugitive had started working and was arrested by the police.

