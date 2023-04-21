The Brazilian Justice gave a period of 24 hours this last Wednesday (19) for Telegram to pass on data from groups and people suspected of planning attacks on schools under penalty of suspending the service in Brazil. The decision, which must be fulfilled today, says that groups, including neo-Nazis, would be promoting hatred and encouraging children to commit violent acts in schools.

The Federal Police, which made the request, states that it was made “for security reasons”. The agency alleges that Telegram is refusing to pass on data and information that would help identify these groups. Operators will be notified of a decision suspending Telegram activities in Brazil.

After attacks in schools in São Paulo and Santa Catarina, the Ministry of Justice reports that 756 profiles on different social networks were removed from the air for influencing or encouraging violent attacks in schools. According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in 100 cases, networks were asked to preserve the content of these profiles to supply ongoing investigations.

According to a survey by the ministry, 225 people were arrested or apprehended; 694 teenagers and adults subpoenaed to give testimony at police stations; 155 searches and seizures; 1,595 police reports registered; and 1,224 cases under investigation. This last number does not mean that they refer to possible attacks, but it does include people who encouraged or disseminated criminal material related to the topic.