Decision determines performance of 80% of the workforce during peak hours; company had released turnstiles after a strike

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) responded to a request from the São Paulo Metro and determined the return of charging fees at stations. Earlier, the company had released the turnstiles as a result of the strikes this Thursday (23.Mar.2023).

In the decision, the judge Ricardo Apostolico Silva determined that the company should operate with 80% of its staff during peak hours (from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm) and 60% at other times. It also prohibited the release of turnstiles. Here’s the full (95 KB).

The court also set a daily fine of R$500,000 if the union of subway workers fails to comply with the determination.



“Eventual release of the turnstiles could subject the system to receiving users above the regular rate, in view of the evident migration of passengers from other means of transport”said Apostolic.



Transfers to the Green and Red lines will remain closed at all stations connected to CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos). The strike also affects the Blue, Green, Red and Silver lines.

Here are the affected lines: