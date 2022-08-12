First Lady has 15 days to pay fees; she sued the magazine and lost

Judge Adriana Basso, of the 3rd Civil Court of Lapa (SP), ordered the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, to pay R$ 18,000 to Lucimara Ferri Melhado, lawyer for journalist Germano Oliveira, of the magazine This is.

Michelle sued the journalist and the magazine for being allegedly portrayed in a sexist way in a February 2020 report. The text said that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “watched” the woman “closely”. The first lady asked for R$ 100 thousand in compensation.

The request was denied in two instances and Michelle was ordered to pay the winning party’s fees. Here’s the intact of the decision ordering payment (29 KB).

“After the period for voluntary payment has elapsed, the period of 15 days begins for the debtor to [Michelle Bolsonaro]regardless of attachment or new subpoena, present in the case file its challenge”says the dispatch.

Action

In the claim for compensation, Michelle stated that the This is was based on “false information about the alleged discomfort in the marriage [com Bolsonaro]” and hinted that she was having an extramarital affair. The First Lady also said that the text is “shallow” and who is not watched over by her husband.

In response, the magazine This is said he didn’t publish untruths, just “narrated personal issue” involving the first lady and Bolsonaro, without “any insinuation of extramarital affair”.