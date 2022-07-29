The Justice determined this Friday (29.Jul.2022) the removal of Jose Roberto Tadros of the presidency of the CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) for administrative impropriety. He would have benefited from Sesc resources when he commanded the entity in Amazonas. As an appeal, Tadros can continue in the post.

According to a public civil action filed by the MP-AM (Amazonas Public Prosecutor’s Office), in 2015 Sesc-AM signed a lease agreement with Tropical Comércio de Derivados de Petróleo, which has Tadros as its majority partner. At the time, he presided over Sesc-AM. That is, he acted simultaneously as lessor and lessee of the property.

In addition to the removal, the decision suspends Tadros’ political rights, prohibits the entrepreneur from contracting with the government and from receiving benefits or tax incentives. Tadros, Tropical Comércio and Simone de Souza Guimarães, secretary general of CNC, were sentenced to jointly pay a fine of R$7.2 million.

Simone was responsible for signing the lease agreement with Tropical Comércio when she was regional director of Sesc-AM. The decision also determines the removal of the secretary-general and applies the same penalties defined for Tadros.

The businessman had his assets blocked in July 2021. At the time, the Justice of Amazonas said that there were indications that Tadros caused “damage to the treasury” in the amount of R$ 1.2 million.

In a note sent to Power 360CNC stated that Tadros “received with surprise and indignation” the decision of the Justice of Amazonas. also said that “The sentence that implies the penalty of ‘loss of public service’ is only effective after its final judgment, which will eventually occur only after the analysis by the higher courts of all appropriate appeals”. Read the full note at the end of the report.

The decision

The removal was decreed by Judge Leoney Figliuolo, of the 2nd Court of the Public Treasury of Amazonas. According to him, there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Tadros received an undue advantage intentionally (with intent). Here’s the intact of the decision (180 KB).

“From the analysis of the records, it has been proven that the intent and damage to the constitutional principles of legality, morality and efficiency that guide the public administration, on purpose”said the magistrate.

Also according to the decision, Tadros had R$ 536,000 from Sesc’s coffers incorporated into his own assets with the lease. The contract lasted 2 years and had a monthly cost of R$18,000.

In addition, the judge continues, the businessman received an undue advantage of R$ 679 thousand referring to a renovation of the rented building. The amount is also from Sesc-AM resources.

“Thus, regarding the defendant José Roberto Tadros, there is evidence about the perception of an undue advantage in a fraudulent way, who, taking advantage of his condition as President of SESC/AM and, simultaneously, a partner of Tropical Comércio de Derivados de Petróleo LTDA, in convergence of interests, earning BRL 536,341.2.8 for two years, term of the lease agreement 06/2015, which violates the general principles of public administration and causes great damage to the treasury “concludes the decision.

Other side

O Power 360 contacted the defenses of Tadros and Guimarães and Tropical Comércio de Derivados de Petróleo and requested a statement about the conviction, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Read the full CNC note:

“In relation to the decision of the Justice of Amazonas (Process 0815867-14.2020.8.04.0001), the following clarifications are made:

“- The president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros, received with surprise and indignation the news about the decision rendered by the first instance of the Justice of Amazonas, regarding the lease of a commercial building by Sesc Amazonas. The matter had been under analysis by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) since 2016 and, later, the Amazonas State Public Prosecutor’s Office filed the respective action that resulted in the published decision. It should be noted that such a decision has no effect at the moment, since, as expressly provided for in article 20 of Law No. it is only effective after its final decision, which will eventually occur only after the analysis by the higher courts of all applicable appeals.

“- Throughout the process, together with the TCU, two favorable opinions were issued to the president of the CNC, attesting that there were no characterized losses to Sesc in Amazonas, with regard to the aforementioned location: opinions from the regional technical unit of Secex do Amazonas and of the General Secretariat for External Control of the TCU (Secex/SP), with a favorable expression of this opinion by the Public Ministry of the TCU.

“- The court decision ignores these two technical opinions favorable to the president of the CNC. The last one, dated April 29, 2020, even received a favorable opinion from the Federal Public Ministry of Accounts and concluded by excluding the company from liability. The evidence that there was no damage to the treasury was recognized by that same opinion.

“- The removal measures from positions do not apply, since the functions of president and secretary-general of the CNC are not public, but are managed by private entities such as Sesc, which are part of the union system and are not part of the the public administration. Therefore, the sanctions provided for in the Administrative Improbity Law do not apply to public administration.

“- Within the deadlines provided for by legislation, the appropriate appeals will be presented.

“- It should be noted that the position of president of CNC, Sesc and Senac can only be exercised by businessmen, as the entities are of a private and business union character.

“- This same case had already been used in 2018, during the elections for the Presidency of the CNC, against the then candidate José Roberto Tadros, by the opposition, not having been supported by the Judiciary of the Federal District, at the time. It is strange that, again during election season, the process was resumed after a period of suspension”