How did you feel about the content of this article?

In yet another authoritarian decision, the Supreme Court of Venezuela orders intervention in a party opposing the regime of dictator Maduro. | Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE

The Venezuelan Supreme Court ordered an intervention and dismissed the entire leadership of the Venezuelan Communist Party (PCV). The acronym opposes the regime of Nicolas Maduro. This Saturday (12), the party said it was the victim of yet another attack by the dictator.

“The government of Nicolás Maduro consummated an attack on the Communist Party of Venezuela through an arbitrary judicial sentence. The intervenors appointed to run the party are mercenaries at the service of the leadership of the party. United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) that governs the country”, said the PCV in a note.

The Supreme Court has already appointed a group that should “organize internal democratic processes in the Communist Party”. henry parra will be responsible for leading the stakeholder group. He filed an appeal against the leadership of the PCV in July last year.

“The measure not only creates a serious precedent in the political and legal history of the country, but also makes clear the authoritarian, anti-democratic and reactionary character of the government”, concludes the communiqué of the Communist Party.

The PCV was a historic ally of the former president Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), but broke with the Nicolás Maduro regime and has been critical of the dictator’s economic policy.

Supreme Court has a history of intervening in opposing political parties

In 2020, the Supreme Court of Venezuela dismissed the direction of the Popular Will Party (VP), and exiled opponents Leopoldo Lopez It is Juan Guaidó. The acronyms: Democratic Action It is justice first also underwent interventions.

Earlier this year, the court took another authoritarian decision ordering intervention in the country’s Red Cross. Mario Villarroel, 75, has been president of the organization for more than 40 years and was removed from office. The Supreme Court decision alleged intimidation and mistreatment of officials. Villarroel, became the target of the public ministry for “conspiring” against Maduro.

More recently, the court decided to make the opposition leader ineligible Maria Corina Machado. She was one of the favorites to win this year’s elections. Corina adopted a discourse of “total transformation in Venezuela”, but not only was she the target of an investigation, as well as disqualified from holding public office for 15 years. Thus, she joins López and Guaidó.