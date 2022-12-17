The judge of the 6th Special Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Rocha Lovisi, determined on Friday (16.Dec.2022) that the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) delete the song “Live Wheel”by singer-songwriter Chico Buarque, from a post on his personal profile on Instagram.

In case of non-compliance, the congressman must pay R$ 1,000 per day. read the full of the decision (23 KB).

The lawsuit filed by João Tancredo, Chico Buarque’s lawyer, also asks for R$48,000 in compensation for moral damages and the publication of the conviction on the same social network that the congressman used to share the song.

In November, the singer’s defense made the same request, which was denied by the judge. Monica Ribeiro Teixeira. the magistrate questioned the authorship of the artist in the song “Living Wheel🇧🇷 He claimed the absence ofdocument capable of proving the copyright of the applicant on the song ‘Roda Viva🇧🇷