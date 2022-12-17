The Justice of Rio determined this Friday, the 16th, that federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) immediately remove the song “Roda Viva”, by Chico Buarque, from a post made on a social network. Failure to comply with the determination will result in a daily fine of R$ 1,000.

The case generated controversy at the end of last month, when substitute judge Monica Ribeiro Teixeira rejected the same request made by the composer’s defense. According to her, there was not enough proof that “Roda Viva” was written by Chico Buarque.

This Thursday, the 15th, lawyer João Tancredo filed a new lawsuit. This time, judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi made a different decision. According to Tancredo, the legal piece filed is now practically identical to the previous one. Asked what would have changed, the lawyer said: “The knowledge of Brazilian popular music of those who analyzed the case”.

“Anyway, we overcome the unreasonable debate about the authorship of the song”, said Tancredo. “We can now focus on the main purpose of the process, which is to treat Chico’s work with respect and the deputy’s excesses with the rigor of the law. Incidentally, this is the kind of focus that needs to be resumed in several areas of the country.”

In addition to the urgent request for the removal of the song from the post, the action also charges the federal deputy with compensation of BRL 48 thousand and the publication of the condemnatory sentence on the same social network in which he made improper use of the work. Eduardo Bolsonaro used Chico Buarque’s music in a post about alleged political arrests of supporters of his father, President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro.