In a judicial investigation, The Argentine authorities ordered DNA tests to be carried out on 18 individuals born in 1968, all with a link: They were assisted by the same midwife, Nilda B. Civale de Álvarez.

The measure seeks to shed light on a series of cases of stolen babies at that timeone of which involves Marta Isabel Pérez, whose son or daughter has been missing for more than five decades.

Nilda B. Civale de Álvarez, who worked as a midwife for 23 years in Buenos Aires, She was convicted in 2012 on charges that included child abduction and concealment.suppression of civil status and ideological falsification of public documents.

For Marta, the search for her son or daughter has been a lifelong struggle.

The case of Marta Isabel Pérez

For Marta Isabel Pérez, a native of the province of Chaco, The search for your son or daughter has been a lifelong struggle. The uncertainty of not knowing if your son or daughter is alive and where he or she is has left a deep mark.

This case also sheds light on a turbulent time in the history of Argentina, where baby theft was unfortunately a clandestine practice.

Marta arrived in Buenos Aires at the age of 12 and, at the age of 14, she gave birth to her baby in 1968 in the La Matanza district. Still, she was never able to hug or know her son, as the midwife Civale took him away from her.

The investigation is based on a possible “modus operandi” in which many more victims could be involved.

Now, the investigation is based on a possible “modus operandi” in which many more victims could be involved, including Marta and her son or daughter.

The Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 3 of Morón issued the order to carry out DNA tests in search of biological links between the 18 individuals and Marta Pérez.

The investigation, led by the Origin Search area of ​​the provincial agency dependent on the Ministry of Security, discovered possibly false birth certificates that were issued by midwife Civale de Álvarez, which has led to greater urgency in the effort to reunite these long-separated families.

