The children of Cristóbal López have to pay the tax promoted by Máximo Kirchner, to great riches. Being embargoed, they requested authorization before the Oil Combustibles bankruptcy judge to allow them to settle dollars that are protected and that are the result of the fees that Ricardo Benedicto pays for the sale of the shares of Casino Club SA. The justice detected arrears in payments and an addendum signed with López’s children that they considered inadmissible. The employer was encouraged to pay what was owed (each annual installment is $ 5.2 million, and it is two behind). Cristóbal Nazareno and Emiliano López to explain what they did.

Linked to the empire of more than a hundred companies that he built, the children of Cristóbal López are owners of an important fortune. This obliges them to comply with Law 27,605 called, “Solidarity and extraordinary contribution to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.” According to the brief presented by the defense attorney, Emiliano López must pay 48,633,947.89 pesos, and his brother Cristóbal Nazareno 76,004,717.37 pesos.

The children of the Patagonian businessman are embargoed and inhibited Due to the various investigations that fall on the family holding company, for that reason they cannot mobilize money from bank accounts. In order to pay the tax on the great wealth, his legal advisor asked before the Civil and Commercial courts – where the bankruptcy of Oil Combustibles is processed – that they be allowed to settle dollars.

“The significant amount involved in the tax to be canceled, it is vitally important to have these liquid funds to meet this obligation,” argued the lawyer. He also pointed out that not only are sums of money seized, but that also weighs on both a general inhibition of goods, “which makes – at their discretion – absolutely impossible to cancel this tax obligation in any other way than the one requested here”.

Where would they get the dollars to settle? Both asked that they be authorized to carry out the MEP Dollar operation – the dollar that can be freely bought through a bond operation, paying them with pesos and selling it charging in dollars – “in order to apply it to the payment of the aforementioned tribute.” In this sense, the children of Cristóbal López indicated that “it is imperative to be able to comply in a timely manner with said tax obligation, the collection of which is fundamental and necessary for the government authorities in the face of the situation unleashed by the pandemic that is hitting us.”

When analyzing the situation, the Sindicatura informed the judge Maria Soledad Casazza what Ricardo Benedictor -to whom Cristóbal López sold his shares of Casinos Club- owed installment number four. When he was first approached, the gambling businessman explained that there was no default “since they would have entered into an addendum with Messrs. López, in which new terms would have been agreed of compliance “, expresses the resolution to which it acceded Clarion.

But it was detailed that this act should not be held, since both Cristóbal Nazareno and his brother Emiliano are seized and inhibited on the rights of their ownership in those transactions that involve their respective shareholdings, both in the firm Inverclub SA and Casino Club SA “The eventual addendum that the inhibited made on the transaction in the making, would be unenforceable to bankruptcy”. For this reason, the children of Cristóbal López were asked for explanations about this act and also to accompany the corresponding documentation.

On your side, Ricardo Benedicto and Inverclub SA were instructed “to deposit in the judicial account” “In accordance with the judicial order issued in a timely manner, the totality of the sums owed to date, under the warning of law.” Quotas number 4 and 5 are required.



Consulted by Clarion , Casino Club SA sources indicated that “the situation of the pandemic produced que throughout 2020 the casinos will remain closedThat is why a refinancing of the installments with interest included and in the same currency was requested. “Given the rejection of the judge that this be done, from the company that Benedict directs, it was explained that they will appeal the measure.

Each installment is US $ 5.2 million. They are annual fees that Ricardo Benedicto, who remained as the majority shareholder of Casino Club, pays for the purchase of the shares of Cristóbal López and his sons (30% in total) in Inverclub. López had sold that firm for US $ 39 million, which would be canceled in six installments. The first of them was paid when the owner of Oil Combustibles was in prison.

This operation to divest its shares related to gambling began in 2016. He transferred his participation in the casino, bingo and slot business to his then partner Benedict. What he did was assign 30% of his shares in Inverclub, the company that is dedicated to the gambling business. This firm was made up of López (30%, but of whom he owned 22.5% and his two sons 7.5%), Benedicto (30%), Castellanos (30%) and Héctor Cruz (10%). ).

