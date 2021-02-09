The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV), in a decision of unforeseeable consequences throughout the national territory, toToday opened the door for the Spanish hospitality industry to continue operating in the midst of the pandemic and despite the fact that the establishments are located in areas particularly affected by the virus. Justice, for the first time since the current health crisis was declared, agrees with the hoteliers and revokes the order to close the hospitality establishments without further ado because it ensures that there is no evidence that activity in bars and restaurants is the main cause of virus transmission, at least at the present time.

The ruling – all the sources consulted agreed – evidently does not create jurisprudence. What’s more, it is not even a sentence. It is a simple resolution admitting the appeal of the hoteliers and can be appealed within five days before the Contentious-Administrative. But what all the jurists and magistrates consulted also agree on is that this ruling of the TSJPV opens the spigot to which the hotel industry employers of the autonomies in which there are orders to close premises to reduce transmission can resort to achieve, as the bars and restaurants of the Basque Country have achieved, precautionary measures that allow them to immediately lift the blind, as the Basque hoteliers will do from this Wednesday, although always with the limitations that have existed since the start of the pandemic.

And it is that the central argument used by the magistrates of the Basque Superior to repeal the closure of bars and restaurants in municipalities with a cumulative incidence in 14 days of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is common to all other Spanish regions affected by the closings decreed in recent weeks: “The influence of the opening of hotel establishments with the high level of incidence of the virus after the celebration of Christmas does not appear clearly”, concludes the order signed by the president of the court Luis Ángel Garrido and the magistrates María Josefa Artaza and José Antonio González.

“True element”



“The opening of the hotel business, under the aforementioned conditions (with the limitations of hours and capacity that have prevailed since the beginning of the health crisis) does not appear at this time as an element of true and serious risk for public health,” settle the judges after analyzing a report from the Directorate of Public Health of the Basque Government that, like a good part of the regional councils of all Spain, defends the closure of the hotel business, considering that the premises are an important source of spread of the virus.

The judges recall that in Euskadi, “the minimum incidence of the virus occurred on December 27, 2020”, a date very similar to that of the rest of the autonomous regions, which were used thoroughly to reduce transmission to ‘save Christmas’ . However, the resolution highlights, for that December 27 at least in Euskadi the «hospitality (with its limitations) had been open for 15 days (…) without such incidence rising in the least ».

Furthermore, the ruling recalls that “Days before the escalation of the level of contagion, family meetings and gatherings began to take place”, which could “produce around 80% of infections”, according to “a significant part of epidemiologists.” Circumstances almost identical to those that occurred and are occurring in all the autonomies that have decreed closures in the hotel industry.

The TSJPV, in addition, is blunt with the economic damage caused by the bolt despite recognizing in its order that “measures that hinder the expansion” of the pandemic are necessary. The sentence defends that the closure of the hotel industry in the red zone “Generates a serious economic loss” of “very difficult repair” in view of “the reality of the definitive closure of a not inconsiderable number of businesses”, in such a way that “a possible future compensation, if it occurs, would not restore the current factual situation.”

Different cases



The Minister of Health after learning of the judicial setback of the Basque Government refused to assess the possible consequences that this resolution could have at the national level. Carolina Darias, who showed her respect for the judicial decision, limited herself to remembering that the central Executive in October already decreed the current state of alarm so that the autonomies, under that umbrella, could order the perimeter closure of their territories or municipalities without those decisions being overturned by the respective superior courts.

However, magistrates from various bodies explained, now the situation is different: the autonomous administrations, unlike what happened with the prohibition of freedom of movement, They do have the power to order the closure of the establishments so the situation would not be solved with a new state of alarm. The issue –explain the jurists- is that the Basque judges have opened the door to revoke the closure of the bars If the administration does not demonstrate reliably that at “that precise moment” they are a focus of expansion of the coronavirus.