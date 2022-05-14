Valerio Onida, former president of the Council, died

“Hi Dad”, a small heart and a smiling photo. Thus one of his five children, Francesco, associate professor at the University of Milan, communicates via Fb the death of Valerio Onidaformer president of the Constitutional Court from 22 September 2004 to 30 January 200. The Italian constitutionalist and academic was 86 years old.

As a judge of the Consulta he had exercised his mandate since 1996 and was emeritus professor of constitutional law at the University of Milan, where he had become full professor in 1983.

Son of a Sardinian and a Sicilian, Onida was born in Milan and during his career he was president of the Italian Association of Constitutionalists and of the steering committee of the Scuola Superiore della Judiciary. On 30 March 2013 he was invited by the then President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitanoto be part of the group of ten wise men in charge of discussing “establishing contacts with the presidents of all parliamentary groups, on programmatic proposals in institutional matters and in economic-social and European matters”.

THE MEMORY, OCTOBER 2010

Milan, primaries of the Democratic Party / Valerio Onida in the editorial staff of Affaritaliani.it