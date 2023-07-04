Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 09:34



The officials of the administration of justice have decided to grant a truce and call off the strike that they have been waging since May 22 – on April 17 they began partial strikes that later hardened – as confirmed by union sources.

The group, which demands the paralysis of the parliamentary process of the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency and a salary increase similar to that achieved by the lawyers of the administration of justice, judges and prosecutors, considers, however, that the conflict is still alive and he stresses that he will continue with his mobilizations. On July 11 and 20, the strike will continue to continue raising its voice in a large concentration in Madrid and in other protests.

The strike by Justice officials has already forced the postponement of more than 4,500 actions in the community, according to data provided by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ). The figure is added to the more than 13,000 actions that have already been on ‘stand by’ due to the strike that the lawyers of the administration of justice (LAJ) waged for two months. This strike threatened to become the straw that broke the camel’s back for an administration that has been plagued for years by a lack of resources, high litigation and long response times.