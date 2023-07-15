Court determines deletion of names mentioned in the text; journalism associations speak in violation of the Constitution

The TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) ordered the removal of names from a reportage published in the June issue of the magazine Piauí on the Mais Médicos and Médicos pelo Brasil programs during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

the publication he speaks in censorship and says that, in practice, the decision implies the collection of magazines from newsstands. Journalism associations –such as ANJ (National Association of Newspapers), Abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) and Fenaj (National Federation of Journalists)– took a stand against the measure.

The report by journalist Breno Pires shows how the Bolsonaro government dehydrated Mais Médicos and presents suspicions of irregularities in its replacement, Médicos pelo Brasil. There are also reports of cases of nepotism and moral harassment in the agency responsible for the new program.

In one of the excerpts, the publication mentioned the name of a couple hired by the agency. It was this couple who sued the Justice for the report to be removed from the website of the Piauí and that the issue of the magazine be withdrawn from circulation.

The preliminary (provisional) decision was handed down in June by Hilmar Castelo Branco Raposo Filho, judge of the 21st Civil Court of the Federal District. Here’s the full (167 KB). He decided, in part, in favor of the couple, determining the suppression of the name of the applicants.

A Piauí appealed, arguing thatthe content of the matter is strictly narrative, based on official documents and reliable sources”. Judge Robson Teixeira de Freitas, of the TJDFT, agreed with the judge and maintained the need to suppress the names. Here’s the full of the judge’s decision (259 KB).

This week, Hilmar Castelo Branco Raposo Filho issued a new decision (full – 144 KB), maintaining the previous sentence.

ASSOCIATIONS REACT

A Piauíthe president of the ANJ, Marcelo Rech, he said that the court ruling violates the Constitution. “The decision is, in practice, a censorship of journalistic content and, in itself, absurd, since the suppression of excerpts from copies already distributed is impractical, in addition to only drawing even more attention to the case and the characters involved.“, he spoke.

“It is also a clear violation of the precepts of the Brazilian Constitution, which does not admit censorship of the press in any form. The ANJ hopes that the decision will be reviewed and annulled as soon as possible, as a way of preserving the most basic principles of the Constitution and freedom of the press.”, he completed.

In a joint note (full – 361 KB), associations said repudiate and see “with extreme concern the decision of the Justice of the Federal District”.

Signed the declaration:

“The decisions of Justice in Brasilia represent censorship of press work. It is worrying and regrettable that a decision by the Judiciary leads to the withdrawal of the publication from newsstands, going back to disastrous times in Brazilian history.”, they wrote.

“It is important to emphasize that the report fulfills its role of presenting data and names of public interest, which is a function, right and vocation of journalism. With this decision, not only ‘Piauí’ magazine loses, but the whole society in its right of access to information”, reads the note.