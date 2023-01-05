SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The São Paulo court decided to immediately suspend the issuance of Gafisa shares scheduled for Friday and related to a capital increase of 78 million reais. The operation was announced in November of last year and ratified on the last 3rd, at 5.89 per share.

Citing several lawsuits filed by shareholders of the construction company that point to the alleged illegality of the capital increase, as well as the shareholders meeting scheduled for the next 9th to deliberate on the operation, the judge Azuma Nishi stated that “the immediate suspension of issue of shares scheduled for tomorrow”.

The shareholder Esh Capital, founded by Vladimir Timerman, had been questioning the outcome of the operation, citing that the formal rites were not fulfilled.

He also claims that the capital increase came out with a 20% discount on the price defined as the average value of the last 30 days, which was contaminated by a debenture conversion operation.

Sought by Reuters, Gafisa said it will appeal. “Gafisa is confident that it is acting in full legality and to the benefit of the company and all of its more than 39,000 shareholders.”

Gafisa’s shares have shown strong appreciation on the São Paulo stock exchange since the end of last year, boosted by “short squeeze” operations, amid the imbroglio involving the capital increase.

In this session, the shares soared 47.99%, at 30.9 reais. At the maximum, earlier, they reached 33.73 reais.

Since the approval of the capital increase by Gafisa’s board of directors, at the end of November, the shares have already accumulated an appreciation of around 430%.

(By Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Arend Laier, edit Alberto Alerigi Jr.)