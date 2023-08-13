Court understood that the faithful would have been pressured by the pastors to donate everything she had in exchange for “God’s blessings”

The 29th Chamber of Private Law of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) condemned the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God to refund BRL 204,500 to a faithful who regretted having donated the money. The amount donated would be the result of 30 years of work by the faithful as a teacher in the state network, with a net monthly salary of approximately R$ 1,500. The decision was published on Thursday (10.Aug.2023).

The court understood that the faithful would have been “pressed” by the pastors to donate “everything he had in exchange for supposed ‘blessings from God’ and in obedience to the biblical word” preached during the fundraiser “Holy Bonfire”. Here’s the full of the decision (665 KB).

Payments were made from December 2017 to June 2018. The 1st deposit was made in the amount of R$7,500. Afterwards, the teacher made two more transfers: one of R$ 197,964.25 and another of R$ 3,035.75, resulting in R$ 204,500.