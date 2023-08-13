Court understood that the faithful would have been pressured by the pastors to donate everything she had in exchange for “God’s blessings”
The 29th Chamber of Private Law of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) condemned the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God to refund BRL 204,500 to a faithful who regretted having donated the money. The amount donated would be the result of 30 years of work by the faithful as a teacher in the state network, with a net monthly salary of approximately R$ 1,500. The decision was published on Thursday (10.Aug.2023).
The court understood that the faithful would have been “pressed” by the pastors to donate “everything he had in exchange for supposed ‘blessings from God’ and in obedience to the biblical word” preached during the fundraiser “Holy Bonfire”. Here’s the full of the decision (665 KB).
Payments were made from December 2017 to June 2018. The 1st deposit was made in the amount of R$7,500. Afterwards, the teacher made two more transfers: one of R$ 197,964.25 and another of R$ 3,035.75, resulting in R$ 204,500.
The lawsuit against the church was filed by the teacher and her daughter, who claimed that, after the donation, they went through a “severe economic crisis”. According to the decision, the woman does not own a home and resides in an occupation of a public area with her husband, who is unemployed and unable to work due to a heart attack.
After making the transfers, the believer claims to have consulted with other people and watched videos of other religious leaders. According to the lawsuit, she would have realized that “her faith did not depend on making sacrifices that would impose a situation of financial vulnerability on her and her family”.
In the piece, the rapporteur of the case, the judge Carlos Henrique Miguel Trevisan, agreed with the judge of 1st instance, who stated that the donation campaigns promoted by Universal reveal themselves as a “practice of unwarranted moral pressure” and that the witnesses confirmed the existence of moral coercion on the part of the pastors.
O Power360 sought the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God to comment on the decision, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.
#Justice #São #Paulo #condemns #Universal #return #BRL #thousand #faithful
Leave a Reply