Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2023 – 21:44

Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, from the 3rd Corporate Court of the Capital of Rio, determined that the company 123 Milhas present in five days guarantees for the reimbursement of injured consumers after the company announced the suspension of travel packages and the issuance of promotional tickets. If the company does not present the guarantees, assets and assets will be blocked.

The decision was taken in response to the action filed by Procon-RJ, which requested compensation for damages. Since 123 Milhas announced the suspension of trips scheduled between September and December 2023, Procon has received more than 1,000 complaints from consumers. 123Milhas communicated that it will reimburse customers with split vouchers, in disagreement with the Consumer Defense Code.

“Consumers will be able to choose to comply with the offer, to deliver an equivalent service, or to fully refund the amount paid. Consumers who accept the credit to be used on the company’s website, the refund must be in full in a single voucher and with no expiry date. If it fails to comply with this obligation, the company must pay the amount due in double to consumers”, wrote the judge in the decision.

The president of Procon-RJ, Cássio Coelho, said that the decision guarantees safety to consumers. “It was a very important decision, a victory for consumers. It is necessary to observe the rules of art. 35 of the Consumer Protection Code. We guide consumers who have not had their rights respected, to look for Procon-RJ, to register their complaint”, he said.

Sought, 123 Milhas did not return to the contacts of the Brazil Agency.