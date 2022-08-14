Opinion talks about the possibility of “new conflicts” to maintain preventive detention of police officer accused of killing PT treasurer

The Justice of Paraná denied this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) a request for HC (habeas corpus) made by the defense of criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, accused of kill PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda in July. He is charged with doubly aggravated murder.

According to the opinion of the judge Adalberto Jorge Xisto Pereira, the crime would have caused “concrete social repercussion, even international“, is that, “in view of the upcoming elections”, the HC concession could “generate new conflicts between people with different party-political preferences”.

Guaranho’s lawyers asked for the revocation of the criminal police officer’s preventive detention, transferred to the Criminal Medical Complexin Pinhais (PR) at dawn on Friday (12.aug) after having the house arrest overturned by decision of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The defense argued that he would not pose a risk to public order and that the conditions of the prison system would be harmful to the health of the defendant, who was shot during the exchange of fire that caused Arruda’s death.

For judge Xisto Pereira, the fact that he was discharged from hospital would indicate that the criminal police officer is able to be treated by prison professionals and, therefore, he also denied a request for humanitarian house arrest.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Marcelo Arruda was killed on July 10 after being hit for shots fired by Guaranho during his Workers’ Party-themed birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Based on witness statements, the police ruled out that Arruda and Guaranho already knew each other. According to investigations, the criminal police officer fired four shots. At least 2 hit Arruda. The victim made 10 shots, and with at least 4 hitting the police officer.

Guaranho I knew about the party before going there. He had access to images from the cameras of the club where the event was being held.

The first time, the policeman was in a car, accompanied by his wife and son, in order to “to tease” those present at the party, according to police. The sound of the vehicle played a song that made reference to Bolsonaro.

When parking, Guaranho and Arruda started an argument about “Ideology and Political Thoughts”according to Chief of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello. The victim then threw dirt and boulders that were in a flower bed. The fragments hit the policeman and his family.

Guaranho’s wife asked to leave and the policeman then left the scene. After they left, Arruda went to her car and took her gun. Other people who were at the party asked the club’s doorman to close the venue’s gate.

Moments later, Guaranho returned alone to the party and opened the gate, according to police. According to the testimony of the policeman’s wife, he would have said that he felt offended and humiliated by the fact that his family had been hit by the boulders.

“People noticed the return of the vehicle and ran inside to warn the victim”, said the delegate. “By the images, the victim carries the weapon and puts it on his waist at the moment he is warned.”

“The victim takes the gun in his hand and starts to leave the back of the room towards the door where the author’s car is. He [Guaranho] visualizes the guard and draws the weapon. The victim’s wife puts herself in the middle and asks to put the gun down,” she said.

Guaranho and Arruda shouted for each to lower their weapons. The criminal police officer fired the 1st shot.

The delegate in the case said there was no evidence to suggest that Guaranho planned the murder.

“It is difficult to say that he premeditated. The 1st time he goes to the place he goes to provoke and talk about his ideology. It was not intended to shoot. When he returns, it seems to me more impulsive than premeditated.” stated.

According to testimonies, the criminal police officer would be at a barbecue and would have drunk alcohol before going to the crime scene. “Reports say that he was very altered”, said the delegate. The report on the amount of alcohol ingested has not yet been completed.

Arruda would also have ingested alcohol during the party, but, according to testimonies, he was not in a state of intoxication at the time of the discussion.

The IML (Forensic Medical Institute) carried out a toxicological examination on the victim’s body, and the result should be released in August, according to the delegate.

17 people were heard, including witnesses who were at the scene of the crime and family members of the victim and the criminal police officer. Security camera footage was also analyzed.