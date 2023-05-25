Judge considers that the decision to remove Daniela Barbalho was “addicted” and that her departure would cause “enormous damage”

The TJ-PA (Pará Court of Justice) suspended on Wednesday (24.May.2023) the decision to remove Daniela Barbalho from the position of counselor of the Court of Auditors of Pará. Daniela was appointed to the post in March of this year and is the wife of the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB). Here’s the full (45 KB).

The decision had come from Popular Action moved by Jordy Figueiredo (Citizenship), who argued that the appointment violated administrative principles and amounted to nepotism. In office, Daniela is responsible for overseeing the use of public money made by her husband and other members of the government of Pará.

The annulment of Daniela’s removal was signed by the judge Mairton Marques Carneiro, who claimed that the previous decision was “addicted” and that the lawyer’s departure would cause “huge damage” to the State of Pará, because it would delay the progress of processes under Daniela’s responsibility, which ran the risk of being annulled.

A lawyer and a master’s student in public law at the University of Amazônia, Daniela Barbalho was Municipal Secretary of Citizenship, Social Assistance and Labor at the Municipality of Ananindeua from 2007 to 2012, in addition to having worked at the Public Ministry of the State of Pará and at the Coelho de Souza Advogados law firm. .

Daniela was elected on March 14 of this year in a session in Alepa (Legislative Assembly of Pará). The position she occupies is for life until the age of 75.

With the retirement of counselor Nelson Chaves, the lawyer’s name was indicated after the TCE opened a period of 10 working days for nominations. Elected by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), she was nominated by the leaders of the following parties: União Brasil, Republicanos, PT, PDT, Podemos, PSD, PSDB, MDB, PTB and PP.