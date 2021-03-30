New York Judge Loretta Preska ruled against Argentina in the case that the investment fund Aurelius Capital Investment It began by modifying in 2014, during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the mechanism for measuring the national GDP.

Sources from the Palacio de Hacienda consulted by Clarín indicated that the judicial resolution is only “one instance” of the process, they rejected that it is a final ruling and let it transpire that the Government will give its answer in the next. “What the judge does is give rise to the Argentine response,” they specified.

Preska argued in his ruling that Argentina cannot ignore the payment of the interest on the GDP coupon to creditors by changing the way it is calculated.

As reported, with this new measure a new instance of investigation begins and it was summoned until April 16 for Argentina to present an appeal.

According to Preska’s interpretation, Argentina acted in “bad faith” in 2014 by altering the measurement of the 2013 GDP coupon.

In January 2019, Aurelius had sued Argentina in the US for a total of USD 84 million, accusing the administration of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of incorrectly calculating the payments that corresponded to the holders of bonds linked to GDP for a alleged manipulation of Indec in 2013.

The benchmark is linked to bonds that establish additional payments based on the performance of the economy and that were issued in connection with debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010.

According to the vulture fund’s complaint, there were alterations in the calculation of the Monthly Estimator of Economic Activity (EMAE) so that the country saves itself from settling some US $ 3 billion in 2014.

The New York judge thus again intervened in a new case related to Argentina, since she was previously in charge of the trial for the nationalization of the oil company YPF.