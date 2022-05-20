Local media in Ecuador reported this Friday that the justice of that country ordered to revoke the habeas corpus of former Vice President Jorge Glas. With this decision, Glas, who was the right hand of former President Rafael Correa, will have to return to prison.

On this issue, a court in Ecuador began this Wednesday a hearing to review the habeas corpus which allowed his release from prison where he was serving a sentence for corruption offenses.

The Court of the coastal province of Santa Elena (southwest of the country) opened the session by analyzing the decision that on April 10 allowed Glas to be released from prison, convicted of corruption.

Suspended the president of the National Court of Ecuador

The Council of the Judiciary of Ecuador issued this Friday the temporary suspension of the president of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela, who has warned that the measure seeks impunity in cases involving former President Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas.

“The Plenary of the Council of the Judiciary dictates a preventive measure of suspension for 90 days to the head of the National Court, Iván Saquicela, for an alleged very serious infraction,” said the Judiciary through the social network Twitter.

The Judicial Council specified that the decision responds to “a complaint related to the alleged delay in processing an extradition case.”

For his part, Saquicela confirmed the decision of the Judiciary by assuring in another trill: “What paradoxes! They have just notified me of the suspension of functions, so that the extradition process of former President Rafael Correa does not prosper. They want impunity, when there is truth and right there is no fear”.

Saquicela revealed on April 22 that the extradition of former President Correa had been formally requested from Belgium, accused of bribery and sentenced in Ecuador to 8 years in prison and 25 years of political disqualification.

