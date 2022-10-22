Justice, the new minister Carlo Nordio after the oath of the Meloni government at the Quirinale: “The Vassalli code must be applied and the penal code signed by Mussolini must be revised”

“Apply in its entirety the Vassalli code, gold medal for resistance, revise the penal code signed by Mussolini of which no one speaks”. This is the ‘guarantee’ track on which the new Minister of Justice intends to operate Carlo Nordio who talks about it at the exit of the Quirinale after the oath and before meeting the Keeper of Seals outgoing Marta Cartabia for the handover. On the latter Nordio said: “His reform was going in the right direction even if it had limits also because the government does not make the laws”.

Carlo Nordio conversing with reporters in Piazza del Quirinale he also said that “since the first emergency today is the economic one, we need to intervene in that part of justice that can correct and help the economic recovery. And therefore speed up times by simplifying procedures, identifying skills well and also making a spending review. Now it will be necessary to take stock of the resources we have, spend them as best we can and save where possible ”.

The mole Keeper of Seals he also pointed out that “the separation of careers is in our program, I am convinced of it because it is consubstantial with the accusatory trial, but at this moment it is more important to focus on the practical aspects, which is that of the implementation of the workforce and the speeding up of the processes, to make justice more efficient because the delays us they cost two points of GDP “.

