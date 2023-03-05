Holes in justice personnel, Nordio wants to raise the retirement age of magistrates

The government wants to raise the retirement age of magistrates. Il Manifesto writes it today, which explains how “in theory the age at which a prosecutor or a judge retires should be irremovable, because changing it by political decision means affecting the natural judge of a trial and creating the suspicion of favoritism in comparisons of judges at the end of their careers holding important positions. But since the retirement age was abruptly reduced from 75 to 70 in 2014 (except for the very lucky ones), there hasn’t been a moment in which extensions haven’t rained down, exceptions, move proposals. Also because a hole has opened up in the already riddled workforce”.

According to the Manifesto, “now it was Minister Nordio’s chief of staff, Rizzo, who approached the president of the National Association of Magistrates and proposed a two-year shift from 70 to 72. President Santalucia himself recounted this yesterday morning at the opening of the Central Steering Committee of the ANM”.

Santalucia then also spoke of something else. “Speaking on the issues of justice is for the Association itself, and therefore for its representatives, a right and at the same time a duty, which can never be renounced and which must never remain unfulfilled”, she underlined, “parliamentary initiatives that seem to move from the premise that the activity of associative representationwhich naturally takes the form of criticism and dissent with respect to the minister’s work, can be evaluated by the minister himself for the purpose of exercising disciplinary action”. The reference is to the requests for intervention on the statements made by the Area secretary, Eugenio Albamonte , and then by Santalucia himself commenting on the intervention of the Minister of Justice on the Donzelli-Delmastro case.

“Self should one be afraid of the disciplinary powers of the minister when mandates of associative representation are exercised, one would be sent to the attic an entire history of democratic commitment and freedom of association would in practice be compressed”, warned Santalucia, noting that “one thing is respect for the institutions and their prerogatives, which we practice through full adherence to the constitutional order and rooted ideal conviction, another thing is the freedom to intervene in the public debate on issues of justice without conditioning of any kind”.

The president of the ANM then expressed the hope that the Minister of Justice “will be able to dispel even the faintest idea that the association’s activity can be confined to a fence of fearful respects to the Authority”.

