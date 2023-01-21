Justice, Nordio thinks about his resignation crushed in his majority between guaranteeism and justicialism

“If I am not accepted I can go back to my readings”. This is the sentence that the Minister of Justice would have pronounced at the end of the barrage to which he has been subjected in recent days. A phrase that has a cinematic precedent ne The bag holdera film by Nanni Moretti.

In fact, remember the one pronounced by Sebastian Tramonti, an honest intellectual who became special commissioner for public companies, to the immoral politician Cesare Botero (played by the same Moretti) who asks him to sign an irregular deed in his favour. Sunsets he says he wants to leave and rather want to go back to reading his “beloved Cicero”.

Charles Nordio, Minister of Justice, is experimenting on his own flesh a fundamental contradiction that has always been present in the center – right and that is that of its two “souls”, one executioner and the other guarantor. A incurable contradiction because it arises and is deeply rooted in two political visions, which have divergent if not opposite positions on certain issues, as happens in this case.

And this reflects the difference between the so-called “historic right” and fascism. Of course we are talking about events that are very distant in time but the gist is right there. The historical right (1849 – 1913) sees its most representative figures in Camillo Benso di Cavour and Quintino Sella. Benito Mussolini’s fascism was born from a social terrain but has the powerful glue of nationalism with the historical right. Currently this contrast is reflected in Forza Italia on one side and Fratelli d’Italia and Lega on the other.

Berlusconi “guarantor”, Melons And Salvini“justicialists” this is a bit of a division in spades that is behind the strong tensions that are concentrating in these hours on Nordio who, let us remember, was elected by the Brothers of Italy. Therefore, if this key is used, it becomes easier to decipher what has happened so far in the dicastery of via Arenula and what is still happening.

After the tensions on the Rave decreestrongly desired by the Interior Minister Piantedosi, the new controversies broke out after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. With Nordio who heavily attacked the anti-mafia magistrates precisely in the week in which the Meloni government was celebrating one of its historic pearls with the arrest of a fugitive who had been waiting for thirty years.

And then there is the imprudent – according to FdI and Lega – slipped with the sentence “Mobsters don’t call” which has unleashed resentment within the “majority of the majority”, so to speak. On the other hand, the reaction of a part of Forza Italia such as the undersecretary Matilde Siracusano who declared: “he is a giant!”, Referring to Nordio after his report on justice last Wednesday, was different.

Nordius against the eavesdropping just right after the arrest of the boss due to the eavesdropping themselves. This at Melons it didn’t seem like a spectacular move and above all useful for his popularity (that of the premier). Then also the will of the Keeper of the Seals to start a reform of the abuse of office is not exactly in the precociousness of the leader of FdI.

In short, come on Nordius magically transferred all the tension that has always existed between Giorgia Meloni And Silvio Berlusconi, because behind it there is just this mix of personal dislikes and a profoundly different and in some ways totally incompatible vision of life. Let’s not forget that Giorgia Meloni started getting into politics right after the killing of John Falcone to Paolo Borsellino. And the strange thing – as many exponents of weight in the majority point out – is that Nordio was elected to Parliament precisely on the Brothers of Italy list and certainly not on those of Forza Italia.

