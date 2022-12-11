Nordio announces code review: “So I will change the warranty notice”

“Guarantee information is an institution that needs to be reviewed: it has changed its name a thousand times but from a guarantee instrument it has turned into an early media condemnation“. This was stated in an interview with the ‘Messaggero’ by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, who points out: “But this can only be done with an organic revision of the code of criminal procedure, starting with the register of suspects which should remain very secret and instead it has turned into an automatic source of delegitimization of a person who is not even accused”.

Nordio reiterates that “interceptions are useful and sometimes indispensable for crimes of serious social alarm but statistically most of them concern crimes that have no nullaa to do with the mafia and terrorism, they are very expensive and are useless”.

The minister then anticipates the intention to improve the functioning of justice “constantly monitoring the productivity of the various offices, aggregating the data every two weeks, and comparing the data with the same resources and disputes. So we will help the offices in need to find the right solutions also by identifying executives with great managerial ability”.

