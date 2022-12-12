Justice, Minister Nordio: “The Severino law must be changed”

The minister of the Justice Charles Nordius want to change the Severino lawthe one that makes ineligible the condemnedalready in the first degree. “It is necessary to ensure – Nordio explains to Corriere della Sera – that the rule on ineligibility is not applied to those convicted in first degreeotherwise the rule would conflict with the presumption of innocence. The ineligibility should start from the sentence of appeal onwards. Certainly the norm Not can be applied retroactively because it is still an afflictive provision, given that whoever is in office wants to stay there. However, on this there are different transversal ideas. I think we have to do a transparent debate and without prejudice”. Nordio also talks about prisons: “I’m trying to get part of the treasure to devolve it to prison police and use it for inmates: psychological help to those at risk of suicide and work. Need a structural intervention even if resources are scarce. With little money for the renovation you can use the abandoned barracks for prisoners in awaiting judgment or with minor crimes“.

Nordius he also addresses the issue of EU bribes: “It is certainly – continues Nordio to the Corriere – a fact alarming. From authentic guaranteed I await the outcome of the investigation. But, of course, there flagrante delicto and the possession of enormous unjustified funds weakens the basis of the presumption of innocence. If the facts are established, a reflection on the way in which the measures are approved will be necessary. To understand if it was an exception or there are hidden precedents. And make sure it doesn’t happen again. There corruption? In Italy it is more widespread and capillary because it is facilitated by a widespread power. Discretion borders on the arbitrariness that pushes us to oil otherwise closed locks. There perception from us it is 10 times higher. It’s not a casuality. Compared to a European average, by the way, of 25,000 lawswe we have 250,000. The more the state is corrupt more churns out laws“.

