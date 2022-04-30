JUSTICE, NORDIO: CARTABIA REFORM? MINIMUM TRADE UNION FOR SUBSIDIES FROM EUROPE

There justice reform signed by the minister Marta Cartabia “it is the minimum trade union to obtain European subsidies”, having said that “we must also bear in mind that the reforms are not done by the minister but by the Parliament and this Parliament has neither the political strength nor the will to carry out effective reforms “. So the former magistrate Carlo Nordio at the Mico in Milan. “Something good”, however, “there is, for example, about the limitations of revolving doors,” he adds. However, “these are minimal reforms that do not impact on the fundamental problems of justice. To have a reform that can fully implement the Anglo-Saxon accusatory process that we introduced in 1989, a constitutional reform is needed”.

NORDIO: “JUSTICE AS IT IS ADMINISTERED DOES NOT WORK”

“Unworthily, I am president of a commission on the referendum so that citizens can send a fundamental message: justice, as it is administered, does not work”, the words of the former magistrate Carlo Nordio on the sidelines of the programmatic conference of Brothers of Italy in Milan.

JUSTICE: CSM REFORM, NORDIO “WON’T NEED, BETTER DRAW”

There reform of the CSM? “It does not convince me. I understand that it is a courageous and also innovative step but it will not help. First of all because the currents would divide the constituencies in advance according to the divisions of power as the politicians did in 1994 when the constituencies were divided. electoral “. After that “the only way to break the umbilical cord between the voters and the elected is the draw but the draw obviously presupposes a constitutional revision”, explains the former magistrate Carlo Nordio at the Mico in Milan.

FDI: NORDIO “I MINISTER OF JUSTICE? NO BUT TECHNICAL ASSIGNMENTS WELCOME”

“I believe to be a good one Minister of Justice it is necessary to have good political experience which I do not have, I believe I am a jurist who has practiced his work for more than 40 years with dignity and decency, but I do not think I am suitable for political office. It is not enough to be a good technician or a good person to be a good politician. This does not change the fact that, just as at his time I chaired the commission for the reform of the penal code which then remained in the drawer, technical assignments are not welcome“, the words of Carlo Nordio to the reporters who ask him if he would be willing to be Minister of Justice in a hypothetical center-right government. “A good politician – he adds – must have the brain to understand, the heart to resolve but above all the arm to execute, as Thibon (Gustave, philosopher, ed) said, and I don’t think I have this third condition because I have no political experience “.

