The process of the bill of justice reform license plate Charles Nordio it arrived at the Quirinale for the signature and then it will go to the Chamber, to the Justice Commission.

These are about ten articles written by the Council of Ministers in June.

President Mattarella, who has just returned from a trip to Chile and Paraguayhas begun to read the text which provides, let us remember, the cancellation of the crime of abuse of office, a tightening on wiretapping, a brake on precautionary measures, and, for certain crimes, the appeal in case of acquittal is prevented.

However, looming like a cleaver in the fiery air of Rome, the measure “end of the world” and that is the separation of careers and the reform of the CSM which, being constitutional changes, need more time and will be presented – again as a bill of the CDM – starting from September.

Then the current ddl Nordio 1 –let’s call it that- has assumed, above all in the light of recent events, a role of testing ground.

It must be said that in all of republican history a bill presented by the government has never been rejected, unlike decree laws, but there could be surprises starting with the too much time that the Quirinale is taking to deal with what should be precisely a mere formality and that is the signature of Mattarella.

The government had in mind to make three bills, the first which is being signed and then the one on the reform of the Csmafter the recent events related to the Palamara case, and then a third on the separation of careers.

However, the latter had been devised as a form of pressure, together with the reform of the CSM, to pass the former.

