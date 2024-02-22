Justice, that's who really rules the Ministry. Giusi Bartolozzi and power

Shock in Via ArenulaYes resigns The Nordio's chief of staff and it seems that a woman is behind this decision. It's about Giusi Bartolozzihis deputy who, however, in reality for the Keeper of the Seals is more than a manager, so much so that – we read in Repubblica – he even calls her “minister“. Thus the magistrate that Nordio had chosen as Alberto's head of cabinet Rizzoformer president of the court of Vicenza, asked the CSM to return to service. The reputation of being a good guy who also knew how to organize the office is clouded, as those who knew him when he was in the North say, but he immediately began to gasp. Rizzo – according to the reconstruction of Repubblica – would have realized that in Nordio's life and room the magistrate with absolute power was anotherGiusi Bartolozzi.

Very close friend of the Keeper of the Seals, always sitting in his room, a stone's throw away from him at strategic moments, also advisor for relations with the press, so much so – continues Repubblica – that check questions and answers. Bartolozzi was Forza Italia deputy in the last legislature, then passed to the group mixed after an argument over an amendment he didn't want to sign. So much so that yesterday at the CSM they said about her that she will certainly be the new “boss” of cabinet “because She's already acting like a boss now and dictates the law in meetings”. Rizzo had wanted to leave for some time, so much so that he presented three applications to the CSM, for the presidency of the courts of Modena And Florenceas well as for the Court of Appeal of Brescia. And here he is also the protagonist of one norm ad personam as malignant Enrico Costa of Action.