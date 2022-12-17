Nordio: “Changing the Constitution is not blasphemous”

“There is not no crime of lese-majeste in wanting to change our Constitution, she had succeeded in a kind of miracle in reconciling the Marxist soul with the Catholic one”. The former is dead, the latter is secularized, liberalism remains”. This was stated by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, speaking at the event for the 10th anniversary of the Brothers of Italy in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

“There is nothing heretical or blasphemous in wanting to change it – underlined the Minister of Justice – like all human things, it is born, lives and dies. They change and can be changed without being blasphemous towards our founding fathers”. “Our Constitution today is incompatible with our judicial system and criminal law – Minister Nordio explained – because when our founding fathers wrote it they were faced with a penal code that had been written twenty years earlier and an inquisitorial code of penal procedure. The fathers adapted the constitutional norms to the code, while the opposite would have been appropriate. Forty years later, a so-called liberal Anglo-Saxon code of criminal procedure was introduced”.

“Today we have an incurable contradiction – continued the minister – we have a constitution inspired by the principles of the 1930 inquisitorial code, we have a remnant of a criminal procedure code incompatible with the constitution. So now either we change the code and go back to Rocco or we change the Constitution. Prosecution discretions, separation of careers and prosecutorial powers should be introduced which has enormous executive power without having responsibilities. It is not only a political problem but also a technical one. The important thing is to have a coherent system.”

