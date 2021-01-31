Nine young people were indicted in the evening of Saturday by an examining magistrate in the investigation into the assault, in mid-January, of the young Yuriy, including five for “attempted murder” and five were placed in at night in pre-trial detention (four minors and one adult). Thursday and Friday, eleven minors, aged 15 to 17, and an adult, aged 18, mainly domiciled in Vanves (Hauts-de-Seine), had been placed in police custody in this investigation, including four who were ‘were “Spontaneously presented to the police”, according to the Paris prosecutor, Rémy Heitz. Two were released on Friday, without prosecution at this point. A lawyer for one of the defendants, contacted by AFP, said on Saturday that “The degree of involvement of the nine is very diverse”. These arrests in any case delighted Yuriy’s mother, Nataliya Kruchenykh, and her lawyer, Me Francis Szpiner. “She thanks the police for the speed with which the alleged perpetrators were identified and arrested, as well as the prosecution for having accepted the qualification of attempted murder”, the lawyer wrote on Twitter on Sunday. According to the prosecutor, the attack would have been organized “In reaction to a previous brawl”, which is now the subject of another investigation, against the backdrop of gang rivalry. A. F.