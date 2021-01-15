We would almost lose count. A few weeks after the end of his trial for corruption in the so-called “Paul Bismuth” case (find our articles here) and shortly before the opening in March of the one relating to the Bygmalion case, it is the second time this week that Nicolas Sarkozy remembers our good memories with potential embezzlement. After the revelation of the remuneration of his ex-wife as parliamentary collaborator by the Chained Duck which has not found any trace of the fruits of his labor (read Cécilia Attias, a false air of business Pénélope ), the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has opened a preliminary investigation for “influence peddling” and “laundering of crime” targeting the former President of the Republic, we learned on Friday January 15th.

In question: its consulting activities in Russia, according to Mediapart which revealed the information. And in particular, with Reso Garantia, one of the country’s main insurance companies controlled by two Russian billionaires of Armenian origin, Sergei and Nikolai Sarkisov. It is a payment in favor of Nicolas Sarkozy of 500,000 euros in early 2020, reported by Tracfin, which would have aroused the suspicions of justice. This would be part of a contract concluded in 2019 for several years and a total amount of 3 million euros.

” The work of Mr. Sarkozy and his team is strictly limited to Reso ”, on the“Major multinational projects, which are all commercial in nature, located exclusively outside France, and which do not involve any government or government agency”, assure the online news site, the Sarkisov brothers, one of whom was worried a few years ago during an investigation into luxury real estate transactions in Courchevel.

But, in 2007, the French insurer AXA had reached an agreement with the shareholders of Reso Garantia to acquire, according to a complex and offshore financial arrangement, a 36.7% stake in this company for approximately 810 million euros. However, AXA is a major client of the Realyze law firm, co-founded in 1987 by Nicolas Sarkozy. And three months after the latter was hired as an advisor by Reso Garantia, the financial arrangement was simplified: “AXA, which previously only held certificates, becomes a direct shareholder of the Luxembourg holding company RGI Holdings, which now controls the insurer. Russian, ”says the site. This would explain the opening of the investigation into potential criminal lobbying activities.